Map: 145 Connecticut Towns Now At COVID-19 'Red' Alert, 11 More At 'Orange'

State public health officials say 145 towns are now at the highest alert level for COVID-19.

October began with the Department of Public Health issuing a COVID-19 alert for Norwich after a “significant” spike in cases there. About a week later, New London was added to the list.

Public health officials then rolled out a new color-coded alert system, which initially listed 11 towns in the highest-level “red” zone. Towns are included in the red zone if they have an average daily COVID-19 case rate over the last two weeks that is 15 or more per 100,000 population.

After a few days, the number of towns rose to 19. One week later, it increased to 30 towns, more than doubling to 68 the following week. Last week, that number jumped to 100.

DPH officials say 145 towns are now in the red zone.

State officials say they’ll encourage people to get tested for COVID-19, even if they don’t have symptoms, if that community is on the red zone list.

Asymptomatic testing will also be encouraged in lower-level “orange“ zones, a list that now includes an additional 11 towns.

Connecticut is made up of 169 cities and towns. That means the latest DPH data indicate only 13 towns, mostly in the northwest corner of Connecticut, remain outside the state’s two most urgent COVID response frameworks.

State officials said town-by-town alert data will be updated weekly. According to DPH, the map does not include cases among people who reside in nursing homes, assisted living centers or correctional facilities.

This post was updated on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 4:27 p.m. ET, to reflect the most recently released data from the state Department of Public Health.